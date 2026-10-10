‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai, Mere Dost’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Post After Bali Injury, Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Recovery |

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her first social media post after suffering an injury in Bali and being airlifted to Mumbai. The actress offered fans a glimpse of her recovery, sharing a picture of a reclining wheelchair alongside a beautiful sunset view from her room.

Sharing the picture, Nushrratt wrote, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that… my view changed. But, picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.” The photograph showed the wheelchair in the foreground, while the sun set beyond the balcony, offering a glimpse of the actress’s current surroundings as she recovers from her injury.

What Has Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture after meeting with an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work commitment and a holiday. She was initially hospitalised in Bali and kept under medical observation before being airlifted to Mumbai by an air ambulance on October 2, 2026, for further treatment and spine surgery. However, the exact circumstances of the accident have not been publicly disclosed by her team.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s publicist shared an official statement, saying, “Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.” The statement further read, “We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate.”

Nushrratt is set to star alongside Tiger Shroff in an upcoming, yet-untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The project will mark the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors, with Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav also reportedly part of the cast. However, details about Nushrratt’s role and the film’s shooting schedule have not been officially disclosed