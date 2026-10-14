Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Day 12 | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its strong run at the box office, maintaining its momentum in theaters. Released on October 2, the film marks the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original story originated in Malayalam cinema, the Hindi third installment follows a different storyline from its Malayalam counterpart.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Day 12

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected an estimated net of Rs 8.50 crore across 14,846 shows on Day 12. This represents a 41.7% increase compared to the previous day's net collection of Rs 6 crore. The film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 387.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 323.50 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 114 crore. With these figures, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 501.80 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Cast

The film brings back Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who reprise their original roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj also feature in key new roles.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

Although the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports suggest that it was produced at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.

The film's Day 12 collection is a positive sign, particularly considering its reported production budget of Rs 110 crore. With an India net collection of Rs 323.50 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 501.80 crore, Drishyam: The Conclusion has earned considerably more than its reported production cost.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."