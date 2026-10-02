Drishyam The Conclusion X Review: 'Perfect Ending To The Series', 'Absolute Masterpiece'; Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat Starrer Impresses Netizens

Drishyam The Conclusion X Review | YouTube

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has hit the big screens. The movie, which is directed by Abhishek Pathak, stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The trailer had created a good pre-release buzz, and thanks to the franchise factor, the audience has been eagerly waiting to watch Drishyam: The Conclusion. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Drishyam - The conclusion Hero saved again !! An absolute masterpiece suspense thriller !! What a movie !! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Just done with the movie watching and its WOW WOW WOW .. Take a bow makers 👏👏👏 First half didnt make me feel or expect the kind of experience I have now, just in awe of it .. This is the perfect CONCLUSION and indeed its bigger than the 2nd part The cast shines and dialogues in 2nd half r fantastic MUST MUST MUST WATCH .. DONT MISS AT ALL (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#DrishyamTheConclusion [ 4 ⭐/ 5 ] BRILLIANT writing & BGM alongwith Strong performance from cast Twists are unpredictable which is positive point for a thriller GO FOR IT (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Clearly, Drishyam: The Conclusion has left netizens impressed.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection

Drishyam: The Conclusion had a fantastic advance booking, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. The movie is expected to take an amazing opening at the box office.