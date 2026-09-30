'Drishyam The Conclusion Beats Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn Talks About His Upcoming Movie At FICCI Frames 2026 - Watch Video

Ajay Devgn Talks About Drishyam The Conclusion | Photo By Ashwini Sawant / Instagram

Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam The Conclusion is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. Ajay was a part of a panel discussion at the FICCI Frames 2026, which is happening in Mumbai. The actor at the event spoke about Drishyam The Conclusion and stated he saw the film on Tuesday, and it beats Drishyam 2.

While talking about the movie, Ajay said, "The way the script has shaped up and the film has shaped up, I think we should put a stop right now. I saw the film yesterday (Tuesday), and my personal opinion is that it beats 2. So, fingers crossed!"

Ajay Devgn Wanted To Show Drishyam The Conclusion To Mohanlal

Drishyam and Drishyam 2 were both remakes of Malayalam movies of the same name. It starred Mohanlal in the lead role. But Drishyam The Conclusion is a fresh story and not a remake of Malayalam Drishyam 3.

So, at the panel discussion, Ajay revealed that he wanted to show the movie to Mohanlal, but the Malayalam actor is on a holiday. He said, "I called up Lal sir because I wanted him to see the film. This time we have diverted completely. For me I thought a kind of an approval from him would be nice, so I wanted him to see the film. He is on a holiday. He was very sweet, then we kept interacting. So, I think he is going to watch the film over there."

Drishyam The Conclusion Release Date

Drishyam The Conclusion is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2026. Moviegoers, who have watched part 1, would clearly know what happened on 2nd October in the film.

Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking

Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, during its advance booking, the film has already grossed more than Rs. 25 crore.