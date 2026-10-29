 Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 12th Accused In Haryana
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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 12th Accused In Haryana

Aman was arrested in Sonipat after investigators reportedly traced ₹50,000 credited to his bank account in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case. Police are examining the transaction and his alleged links to another accused to determine whether the money was connected to the conspiracy.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 12th Accused In Haryana
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests another suspect as investigators trace financial transactions linked to the firing case | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 12th accused in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The accused, identified as Aman, was apprehended from Rohna village in Sonipat, Haryana, with the assistance of the Sonipat Police.

According to police sources, Aman came under the scanner following financial transactions in his bank account. Investigators suspect that Rs 50,000 was credited to his account in connection with the case. He is reportedly a friend of Kunal, one of the accused arrested earlier in the case.

Financial Transactions Under Scanner

Acting on specific inputs gathered during the investigation, a team of the Mumbai Crime Branch detained the suspect in Sonipat and initiated further legal proceedings.

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Police are investigating the financial transactions to establish Aman's alleged role in the firing incident and determine whether the money was linked to the conspiracy. Further investigation is underway.

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