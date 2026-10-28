Shah Rukh Khan Won't Be Meeting Fans On His 61st Birthday? Here's What We Know

Sad News For Shah Rukh Khan's Fans! | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to turn 61 soon! The superstar will be celebrating his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2, 2026, and like every year, we are sure fans of the actor are expecting that they will get a glimpse of him outside Mannat, or the Pathaan actor might organise a meet-and-greet event for his fans. However, it looks like this year SRK's fans will be left disappointed.

According to a report in NDTV, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be in London on his birthday, as he will be shooting for a song of his upcoming film King there. However, there's no confirmation about it.

But reportedly, the fans of the superstar could still get an opportunity to meet him before the year ends. Sources told the portal that the actor is planning to organise a fan meet-and-greet event before King hits the big screens.

King shooting update

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about King's shooting schedules. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone resumed the shooting of the film on October 26, 2026, just 36 days after giving birth to her second daughter, Devi. However, there's no confirmation about the report.

According to reports, SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting for a special song in King. Earlier, there were reports that the song will be shot in South Africa, but recent reports suggest that the two actors will shoot for it in Mumbai.

King cast

King has a huge star cast. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Suhana Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, and others.

King release date

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is slated to release on December 24, 2026. SRK on Tuesday shared a new poster of the film, and the fans of the actor can't wait to watch him on the big screens after a gap of three years.