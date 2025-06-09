 'Age Not Barrier Anymore': Aamir Khan Opens Up On Romancing 23-Years-Younger Genelia D'Souza In Sitaare Zameen Par
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Age Not Barrier Anymore': Aamir Khan Opens Up On Romancing 23-Years-Younger Genelia D'Souza In Sitaare Zameen Par

'Age Not Barrier Anymore': Aamir Khan Opens Up On Romancing 23-Years-Younger Genelia D'Souza In Sitaare Zameen Par

Actor Aamir Khan, who will share screen with Genelia D'Souza in the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, opened up on romancing the actress who is 23 years younger to him. "We’re both playing characters in their early 40s. She’s around that age...I’m 60, but we have the advantage of VFX...So, age is not a barrier for actors anymore," he stated.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to share the screen with Genelia D'Souza for the first time in the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. And as the two are busy promoting their film, netizens have raised questioned on the jarring age gap between the two. Opening up on romancing Genelia in the film, Aamir has now said that age is not a barrier for actors anymore.

Aamir, who is now 60, will be seen romancing 37-year-old Genelia in Sitaare Zameen Par, and their 23-year age difference has become the talk of the town. Fans also pointed out how Genelia romanced Aamir's nephew, actor Imran Khan, in the cult 2008 film, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Reacting to the age gap chatter, Aamir told Indian Express, "That thought did come to me, but in the film, we’re both playing characters in the age group of early 40s. She’s around that age. I’m 60, but in today’s day and age, we have the advantage of VFX."

Read Also
Aamir Khan Says NO To Piracy, Urges Fans To Respect Hard Work Behind Sitaare Zameen Par: 'Will Hire...
article-image

He went on to explain, "Earlier, if I played an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetic. Like Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989). He was very young, but he played an 80-year-old for Christ’s sake. He was jumping his age, which is very exciting for an actor. Today, he can be made to look 80 and vice-versa via VFX. So, age is not a barrier for actors anymore."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the silver screens on June 20, 2025. The film will mark Aamir's return to the theatres after three years, his last film being his passion project, Laal Singh Chaddha, which tanked miserably at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...