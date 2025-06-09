'Age Not Barrier Anymore': Aamir Khan Opens Up On Romancing 23-Years-Younger Genelia D'Souza In Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to share the screen with Genelia D'Souza for the first time in the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. And as the two are busy promoting their film, netizens have raised questioned on the jarring age gap between the two. Opening up on romancing Genelia in the film, Aamir has now said that age is not a barrier for actors anymore.

Aamir, who is now 60, will be seen romancing 37-year-old Genelia in Sitaare Zameen Par, and their 23-year age difference has become the talk of the town. Fans also pointed out how Genelia romanced Aamir's nephew, actor Imran Khan, in the cult 2008 film, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Reacting to the age gap chatter, Aamir told Indian Express, "That thought did come to me, but in the film, we’re both playing characters in the age group of early 40s. She’s around that age. I’m 60, but in today’s day and age, we have the advantage of VFX."

He went on to explain, "Earlier, if I played an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetic. Like Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989). He was very young, but he played an 80-year-old for Christ’s sake. He was jumping his age, which is very exciting for an actor. Today, he can be made to look 80 and vice-versa via VFX. So, age is not a barrier for actors anymore."

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the silver screens on June 20, 2025. The film will mark Aamir's return to the theatres after three years, his last film being his passion project, Laal Singh Chaddha, which tanked miserably at the box office.