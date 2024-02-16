Adnan Sami, Ranveer Brar & Others Mourn Legendary Chef Imtiaz Qureshi's Death

Several celebrities mourned the death of legendary Indian chef and Padma Shri recipient Imtiaz Qureshi. The mastermind behind the culinary excellence of ITC Hotels, passed away on Friday (February 16). He was 93.

Singer Adnan Sami shared photos of Qureshi on his official X account and wrote, "Sad to learn that Padma Shri Master Chef Imtiaz Qureshi has passed away. He was a culinary genius & a man full of zeal for life."

The singer added, "He was also the modern day father of Awadhi Cuisine & his Biryani was legendary amongst everything else he fed the world…My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family … إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus... Ameen."

Actor and Masterchef India judge Ranveer Brar also penned an emotional note on his official social media account. He also revealed how Qureshi inspired him to become a chef.

"As a Lucknow boy with dreams of becoming a chef, the folklore of Imtiaz Qureshi is something I grew up with. It was around 1998-1999 when I was working as a trainee chef at the Taj Palace in Delhi. I remember once taking the Rs. 612/- I had earned to ITC Maurya next door and having only the Galouti Kebab at Dum Pukht," Ranveer wrote.

He added, "The fact that I was eating @LegendOfImtiaz Qureshi’s food in an ITC hotel was life changing for me. Not only had he pulled the dum pukht technique out of Lucknow, he had given it a personality, an unmistakable refinement. RIP chef, your legacy lives on forever."

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur announced Qureshi's demise on Friday afternoon.

He wrote on X, "With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padmashree Chef Mr. Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning. His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul find eternal peace and may his memory continue to inspire us all."

Imtiaz Qureshi was a highly acclaimed Indian chef known for his expertise in Awadhi cuisine. He was instrumental in preserving and promoting the culinary heritage of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Throughout his career, he gained international recognition for his culinary skills and has also been honoured with numerous awards and accolades.

One of his most famous creations is the Dum Pukht style of cooking, which involves slow-cooking food in a sealed container over a low flame, allowing the flavors to develop and meld together. This technique is characteristic of Awadhi cuisine and is used to prepare dishes such as biryanis, kebabs, and curries.