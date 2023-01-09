Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's first look from The Night Manager out; watch video

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager shared the first look of the actors on Monday.

Sharing the motion poster on their official social media accounts, Anil and Aditya wrote, "Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager."

The Night Manager is an espionage thriller that revolves around a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The 2016 original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the Indian remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie.

The cast also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and others.

The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. However, the release date of the series has not been revealed by the makers yet.