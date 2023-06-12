Adipurush: Netizens TROLL Kriti Sanon For Comparing Herself To Sita: ‘No One Can Replace Dipika Chikhlia’

The highly anticipated film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been making waves since its first poster was unveiled. Unfortunately, controversies seem to be following the project closely.

Most recently, lead actress Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut found themselves in hot water after a goodbye kiss at the Tirupati temple, which drew severe criticism on social media.

Now, Kriti Sanon has sparked yet another controversy with a recent Instagram post, receiving heavy backlash from netizens.

Read Also Most Expensive Adipurush Ticket In Mumbai Can Get You More Than 100 Vada Pavs This Monsoon

KRITI SANON SHARES A PHOTO

Kriti Sanon, who is eagerly preparing for the release of Adipurush, shared two pictures on her Instagram account.

The first image featured herself in the role of Janaki, while the second was a nostalgic throwback photo of her mother, Geeta Sanon.

In the caption, she referred to herself as "Sita Maa, My Janaki" and expressed love for her mother, addressing her as "Geeta Maa, My Jaan."

Read Also Actresses who played Sita on screen: From Kriti Sanon to Debina Bonnerjee

NETIZENS DIDN'T LIKE KRITI CALLING HERSELF 'SITA MA'

However, this comparison did not sit well with the netizens, who immediately criticized the actress for equating herself with the revered character of Janaki.

Social media platforms were flooded with negative comments aimed at Kriti Sanon. Users implored her not to compare herself to Sita Maa and even advised her to read the five verses of Ramayana before making such claims.

Some users questioned how she could consider herself to be Sita Maa, while others expressed their disappointment at her audacity.

One user expressed their views, stating, "Please don't compare yourself with Sita Maa." Another commented, "Read the five verses of Ramayana first before claiming such titles."

A third user wrote, "Where did you suddenly become Sita Maa?"

The comparisons didn't stop there, as another user remarked, "No matter how expensive the movie is, no one can replace Deepika Chikhlia Ma'am as Mother Sita and Arun Govil Ji as Lord Rama."

Read Also Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon's 10 Best Saree Looks

ABOUT THE FILM

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Lankesh (Ravana).

With its stellar cast and the timeless popularity of the Ramayana, Adipurush has generated immense excitement and anticipation among audiences. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release, which is scheduled for June 16th.

As the controversies surrounding Adipurush continue to mount, it remains to be seen how the film will fare amidst the scrutiny.

For now, the spotlight remains on Kriti Sanon, who finds herself at the center of a heated debate about the comparisons she made in her Instagram post.

With the release just around the corner, it is crucial for the filmmakers and the cast to address these concerns and maintain the buzz around the film, ensuring that the controversies do not overshadow its true potential