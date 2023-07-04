Adipurush Leaked Online In HD Quality, Available In Tamil, Telugu, & Malayalam Ahead Of OTT Release |

After facing criticism from several film bodies, and getting dragged to court for hurting religious sentiments, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush has reportedly been leaked online in high-definition quality. As per Twitter users, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

As per reports, Adipurush is set to stream on an OTT platform this month. The film, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are 'Marega Bete', 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya', and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki'. In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.

The controversies surrounding Adipurush don't seem to end anytime soon. Last month, the All India Cine Workers Association wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against the makers of the film.

Besides that, The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of the film. The court asked "What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?" The court also issued a notice to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

Adipurush was released across theatres globally on June 16.