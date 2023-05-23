Adil Hussain starrer film Postman producer Neeraj Tiwari files a fraud case against Darna Zaroori Hai director Prawaal Raman

Adil Hussain starrer film Postman producer Neeraj Tiwari files a complaint against Darna Zaroori Hai director Prawaal Raman for fraud regarding film's official rights

A Summon has also been issued against Gayab director Prawaal Raman for a cheque bounce of Rs. 13,50,000

Because of such fraudulent experiences, good investors and producers in the industry are afraid to invest", says Neeraj Tiwari

Neeraj Tiwari also reacted to director Prawaal Raman's claims regarding the film's rights belonging to some other production house, calling it false and misguiding.

Here's what Neeraj Tiwari said

Neeraj Tiwari informed,"The film was completed in 2021 and since then to till date, Prawaal Raman hasn't completed his part of post production work. He has been delaying it since long time by giving one or other reason. Prawaal’s claims that Aagaaz Entertainment is not the producer of this film are baseless and unfounded. The title of the film Postman itself is registered under the name of Aagaaz Entertainment pvt ltd. Even the script is registered with the Screenwriter’s Association in the name of Ms Neha Kargati who is the author of the Script and Screenplay of the film and Aagaaz Entertainment has acquired the rights of the film from her.”

He further added, “Prawaal neither has title registration nor any form of script registration for the film. Therefore his claim that he has assigned the all rights in the film to M/s Crave Studios (OPC) Private Limited are baseless and false. All intellectual property rights in the film are legally vested with Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt Ltd.”

A case against Prawaal Raman has also been filed by Aagaaz entertainment pvt ltd for cheque dishonour of Rs 13,50,000 under section 138 for which summons have been issued against him by Panvel Court. Prawaal is going out in the media and speaking lies and misguiding about the movie and it's rights.

Neeraj Tiwari production banner taking legal action

Aaagaz Entertainment has also initiated legal action for the same. Multiple cases proceed against Prawaal Raman.

He further mentions,"Because of such fraudulent actions, good investors and producers in the industry are afraid to invest their money. Producers have lost interest and trust and have become reluctant because of such incidents in the industry."

Earlier, Producer Neeraj Tiwari of Aagaaz Entertainment had issued a public notice, which was published in Complete Cinema magazine last month.

The notice, issued on April 15, claimed that, the company is the "sole owners of all intellectual property rights including but not limited to copyright, negative rights, derivate rights, theatrical rights, all linear & non-linear rights, and exploitation rights in the Film (Postman)."

As per the notice, Prawaal Raman cannot enter into any agreement or understanding regarding the film.

In regards to the same, Prawaal Raman who has previously helmed films namely Darna Mana Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai and others said in a media statement that the "contents of the public notices are false, basless, and denied. I am the writer, and director of the captioned film, tentatively titled Postman, and further I have assigned, granted and transferred perpetually all the rights including but not limited to Intellectual Property rights, Copyrights and Derivative Rights of the Concept and story of the Captioned Film to M/s. Crave Studios (OPC) Private Limited,we have send notice to them also.”