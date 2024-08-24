Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak

Adbhut |

The supernatural thriller film Adbhut stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra in lead roles. The makers dropped the trailer on Saturday (August 24). This film is just an attempt to create horror but has no scary factor in it.

The trailer is a waste of your time and energy, and if you did so you might end up feeling that you have watched such a film before. The storyline is more predictable as you watch the trailer. Overall review, please do not watch the film.

The story begins with a house in which Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra are living together as a couple. They experienced supernatural things in the house, and to help them out of the situation they call a detective. Here's the entry of our detective in his look seen holding a magnifying glass while the gun is tucked in his pants, wearing a coat. Such detailing to the character and not to the plot will just disappoint the audience.

Shreya Dhanwanthary and Diana Penty are used as horror props in the story. On the other hand, Rohan Mehra, who made his entry with Baazaar in the audience's heart is badly dropping his graph by doing such films. However, Nawaz can afford to experiment, since he also tried his hands on romance but as a detective he fails to have a look at the dead horror and weak plot before signing the film. In the end, no one seems too scared in the entire scenario and is busy solving the connections.

The film is created following the recent trend of successful horror-supernatural films like Stree 2 and Munjya. The mystery thriller explores a world where the supernatural meets reality in blend of suspense and intrigue.

It is directed by Sabbir Khan, and produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. It is set to release on Sony Max on September 15.