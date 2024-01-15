Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story To Release In Cinemas In March 2024, New Posters Unveiled

The release date for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been preponed. The film, which was originally scheduled to release on April 5, 2024, will now hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, and directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. On Monday, the makers unveiled the film's new posters and shared the new release date.

Excited about the film, Vipul Shah said, "With Bastar: The Naxal Story, the journey to expose uncomfortable truths continues. After The Kerala Story, we are gearing up to expose another explosive story. It's an honour to present this bold and honest film that will shake everyone to their core."

Director Sudipto Sen added, "After Kerala Story's unprecedented love and blessing - we gathered the courage to bring out another deadly secret of independent India. It is from BASTAR - right at the heart of our country. The outrageous - the heinous - the abominable truth that will shock you at the core of your existence. We strongly believe we shall get similar blessings and support you showered on us."

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the successful films at the box office in 2023