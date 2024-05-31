Actress Anjali REACTS As Video Of Nandamuri Balakrishna Pushing Her On Stage Goes Viral: 'Always Maintained Mutual Respect'

A day after veteran Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna faced severe backlash on the internet for pushing Anjali on stage during an event and 'disrespecting' her, the actress issued an official statement on the entire fiasco, and stated that the two have always shared "great friendship".

Anjali took to her social media handle to share a montage of clips from the pre-release event of her film, Gangs of Godavari, where the incident took place. The video also included the clip in which Balakrishna can be seen pushing her.

"I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence," she wrote, along with the video.

I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence.



I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for eachother and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to… pic.twitter.com/mMOOqGcch2 — Anjali (@yoursanjali) May 30, 2024

To shut the chatter once and for all, she added, "I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other and we share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again."

For those unawares, a video from the pre-release event of Gangs of Godavari had gone viral on the internet in which Balakrishna, who was the chief guest, was seen gracing the stage and pushing Anjali roughly which almost made her fall. While her co-star Neha looked shocked, Anjali was seen laughing it off, but the incident did not go down well with netizens.

Who is this scumbag? https://t.co/KUVZjMZY2M — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 29, 2024

People on the internet voiced support for Anjali and opined that Balakrishna 'misbehaved' with her. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too shared the video and asked, "Who is this scumbag?", while others slammed the veteran actor for his 'pathetic' behaviour.

Balakrishna is yet to issue an official statement on the entire incident.