'Actors Attention Ke Liye Bhooke Hote Hai': Gashmeer Mahajani On Privacy & What It Feels To Be In Spotlight (EXCLUSIVE)

Gashmeer Mahajan | Instagram

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who is a well-known face of Marathi and Hindi cinema, is busy promoting his OTT show Gunaah, which premiered on June 3. He has always been in the limelight, and his life is an open book to all, as he often treats fans with little moments of his life.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, the Gunaah actor spoke about how it feels to be in the public eye. He thinks that attention is necessary for every actor, including him, who wants to be relevant as they have chosen ‘acting’ as their profession.

He expressed, “There is no challenge in being in the public eye. If you want to become an actor then you will have to be in the public eye. If you feel that is challenging, I would say, don't become an actor. You want people to come and click selfies with you and then you will crib and glamorise it by saying, 'Oh, this is so challenging. My personal life is in the public eye'. Then why did you become an actor? You knew it before becoming an actor that this was going to happen and you wanted it, every actor wants it, trust me on this."

Taking a dig at actors who say their privacy has been compromised, Gashmeer said, "Har ek actor chahta hai uski privacy compromise ho. Ha bahot bhooke hote hai actors attention ke liye. People who deny this are liars. Now on social media, logon ne jo apne jhoothe chehre dikhane shuru kar diye hai, isme sab jhooth bolte hai. Bas bolte hai 'Arey mera private life'. Every actor wants attention, including me. It's all bu***hit, the day people stop looking at you and stop paying attention to you, you'll be ruined. No actor will want that and the day that happens, they will be insecure. Everyone lies to you."

"They tell you, 'Oh my God, my private life is my private life'. It's nonsense. And the private, the intensely private thing that you have, you don't show it to people anyway. No one will be able to see it. What's inside your house, what's inside your bedroom, it's all private. Until you make it real, shoot videos and put it on the Instagram story, no one will be able to see it. You show it yourself and then say, let my private life be private," Gashmeer concluded.

Gashmeer concluded by speaking about the things he missed the most since he is away from home and currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in Romania. The actor expressed, ”I miss my ghar ka khana (home food). I miss my bedroom, my bed. I miss hanging out with my son, my wife and my mother because we are very close as a family. So these three things I miss. Now, I want to go home."