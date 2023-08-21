Actor Shim Hyung Tak Marries Wife Hirai Saya For The Second Time In Seoul, Says 'I'm Beyond Happy'

South Korean actor Shim Hyung Tak and his Japanese wife Hirai Saya, who resembles a BTS member, marked their second wedding ceremony on Sunday in Seoul, South Korea. The couple, who initially tied the knot near the iconic Mt Fuji in Japan, shared their joy with the world once again.

Shim Hyung Tak, known for his remarkable roles in popular dramas, allowed glimpses of his special day to be shared by his agency, Alomalo Humain Entertainment.

SHIM HYUNG TAK GETS EMOTIONAL DURING WEDDING CELEBRATION

The ceremony, graced by friends and colleagues, resonated with promises of eternal love and strength. The actor, overcome with emotion, conveyed his joy, saying, "I'm beyond happy to have wise & lovely Saya as my wife. After the last tears I shed at my wedding in Korea, I will stop crying & become a strong husband for Saya and our family. I promise to protect my wife for the rest of my life."

The wedding ceremony was divided into two parts, with Jun Hyun Moo hosting the first part and comedian Moon Se Yoon taking over for the next. The atmosphere was filled with music as Shin Sung and Lee Seung Chul serenaded the couple.

Their journey to this special day began four years ago when they crossed paths during Shim Hyung Tak's television show filming in Japan.

Interestingly, Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya had previously appeared together on "Groom's Class," shedding light on their relationship. The couple initially shared their wedding plans back in April, with Shim Hyung Tak excitedly expressing, "We will have a wedding first in Japan on July 8," and "we will get married right under Mt Fuji."

HIS WIFE'S RESEMBLANCE TO BTS' JUNGKOOK

Adding to the buzz, Hirai Saya recently garnered attention for her resemblance to BTS member Jungkook.

Fans were quick to notice the similarities and shared their observations. Responding to the comments, Jungkook himself acknowledged the resemblance during a live session, creating a delightful connection between the two fan-favorite figures.

SHIM HYUNG TAK'S WORK FRONT

Shim Hyung Tak's journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by memorable roles in dramas like "Rustic Period," "Let's Eat," and "Touch Your Heart."

