Not Your Mainstream Watch: 'Happiness', a must watch tragedy K-drama

Don't get fooled by the title... This K-drama isn't high on happiness! It rather teaches you to seek and find your OWN happiness. The drama marks Park Hyung-sik's comeback after completing his military service and also stars 'W' actress, Han Yo-joo. Set in Covid times, Happiness revolves around Jung Yi Hyun (Hyung-Sik) and Yoon Sae Bom (Yo-joo) — both of them have been friends since high school. Happiness starts with Sae Boom, a member of the Special Operation Unit police squad, encountering a trainee from her unit behaving strangely like a zombie, but blood-sucking one! Meanwhile, during an investigation of a murder, Yi Hyun, who is a detective, comes across a person who is seemingly dazed and unaware of his actions, mouth soaked in blood. Both the cases are related. The two are exhibiting symptoms of Rita virus or mad person's disease, which is caused by the side-effects of a Covid-19 drug.

So, like it's shown in all zombie movies, if you are bitten or even so much as scratched by someone with the disease, you'll be turned into a blood-sucking zombie unless you have a tremendous level of immunity, like Yi Hyun — she is attacked by the trainee but doesn't convert.

Amid all the drama, Yi Hyun agrees to marry Sae Boom — given her performance in the Unit, she stands a chance to secure a flat in a newly-constructed building provided she is married. Yi Hyun has always liked her and sees no harm in saying yes. Soon, they move into their new home and all hell breaks loose when the residents of the building are infected with the 'mad person disease'.

Whether they find 'happiness' or not, you'll know when you watch the show — but be warned, this is not a regular zombie movie — it's about human emotions, which even the ones infected with the disease show at some point. The drama makes you question your actions, humanity and also shows the lengths people can go to survive. It will keep you at the edge of your seat or be prepared for a backache because you won't be able to lie down and watch this one!

I had almost given up at episode six (there are only 10 episodes) — I couldn't handle the angst, the anxiety of not knowing what happens to our couple. Being a sucker for happy endings, there's only so much tragedy my poor heart can take! Apart from the story, the drama is a must-watch for the fab acting not just of the lead pair but also the supporting cast. And, it's a treat for the fans of the Strong Woman Do Bong-soon actor, who were patiently waiting for his comeback — Park Hyung-sik picked the perfect drama to make a comeback I must say!

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:16 AM IST