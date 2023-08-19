8 Must-Watch Park Seo-joon Films & K-Dramas

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Park Seo-Joon is South Korea's beloved heartthrob whose versatile acting prowess and dashing looks have captured the hearts of millions.
His latest release 'Concrete Utopia' is gaining rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Amid this, he recently opened up on rejecting rom-com offers expressing his desire to try something new.
For all his fans, If you're curious to dive into his captivating repertoire, featuring everything from heart-fluttering romantic comedies to historical epics, here's your ultimate guide to his must-watch works:
Itaewon Class: Witness Park Seo-Joon's brilliance as he portrays Park Sae-ro-yi, a young man determined to conquer challenges and achieve his dreams, in this gripping drama set in the vibrant streets of Itaewon.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim: Join the laughter and love as Park Seo-Joon takes on the role of Lee Young-joon, a charming yet narcissistic executive, in this romantic comedy that boasts humor, mystery, and heartwarming moments.
Fight for My Way: Get inspired by Park Seo-Joon's chemistry with Kim Ji-won as they navigate life's trials and tribulations while chasing their dreams and discovering romance in unexpected places.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth: Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of ancient Silla dynasty as Park Seo-Joon's character, Moo-myung, becomes part of the elite Hwarang warriors in this historical drama.
Midnight Runners: Brace for a rollercoaster of action and comedy as Park Seo-Joon teams up with Kang Ha-neul to solve a thrilling kidnapping case in this dynamic film.
Parasite: Catch a glimpse of Park Seo-Joon's cameo in the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning movie, as his character's actions set in motion the riveting events of the plot.
Kill Me Heal Me: Marvel at Park Seo-Joon's versatility as he plays Oh Ri-on, a mystery novelist, in this psychological drama that explores the intricate layers of identity and emotion.
She Was Pretty: Rejoice in the reunion of Park Seo-Joon and Hwang Jung-eum in this romantic comedy, where past memories, transformations, and love intertwine in a heartwarming tale.
