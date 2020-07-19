Actor Ravi Dubey's poem 'Aankde' takes a dig at industry's box office obsession

Mumbai: Actor Ravi Dubey has come up with a poem titled "Aankde", which deals with the entertainment industry's obsession with numbers, box office collections and TRPs.

The Hindi poem, narrated by Ravi, has also been written by him. Through the poem, Ravi has tried to urge people to pay attention to talent rather than numbers. He has also shared how the pressure of numbers has stopped during the lockdown, motivating people to invest in productive activities and making them fall in love with their skills.

The actor's fans are impressed. "It is so heart touching and inspiring," a user commented on the video of "Aankde", which is available on YouTube. "Superb lines. You are a talented artist," another one wrote.

During the lockdown, Ravi featured in Badshah and Payal Dev's new song "Toxic" along with wife, actress Sargun Mehta. The song was filmed at home by the actor couple and directed by Ravi.