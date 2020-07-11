Abhishek Bachchan feels overwhelmed by love, support for 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'

Mumbai: Overwhelmed by love and support for his digital debut web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday penned an emotional note thanking fans for positive response to the web series.

The 44-year-old star put out a picture on Instagram that features the team of the web series and penned a note as he thanked his fans for the support. He said, "I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows.

As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional." Attributing the success of the web series to the team, Junior Bachchan said, "The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered. To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile."