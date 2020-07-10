Aishwarya cheers for hubby Abhishek Bachchan as 'Breathe Into The Shadows' starts streaming on Amazon Prime

Abhishek Bachchan's Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' started streaming on the OTT platform on July 10 and doting wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram to wish her husband.
Sharing a picture of Abhishek from the psychological thriller, she wrote, "SHINE ON BABY! BREATHE."
Reacting to his wife's sweet post, Abhishek commented, "Love you. Thank you."
Check out the post here:
Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' is the follow-up to the 2018 'Breathe', which starred R Madhavan. The 'Yuva' actor plays the role of Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist who will go to any length to find his missing daughter Siya. Director of the show is Mayank Sharma who has also co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. It is created by Abundantia Entertainment and produced by Vikram Malhotra.
In an interview with PTI, Abhishek spoke about why he chose the series and said, "When I heard the story, I immediately said yes. The criteria that it was on Amazon Prime Video, or it was going to be a movie or TV show is immaterial to me. At the end of the day, it was great material which I really liked and wanted to be a part of it."
Besides 'Breathe Into The Shadows', the actor has a slate of three films -- 'The Big Bull', reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992, Anurag Basu's anthology 'Ludo' and crime thriller 'Bob Biswas'.
Inputs from PTI
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)