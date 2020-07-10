Aishwarya cheers for hubby Abhishek Bachchan as 'Breathe Into The Shadows' starts streaming on Amazon Prime

Abhishek Bachchan's Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' started streaming on the OTT platform on July 10 and doting wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram to wish her husband.

Sharing a picture of Abhishek from the psychological thriller, she wrote, "SHINE ON BABY! BREATHE."

Reacting to his wife's sweet post, Abhishek commented, "Love you. Thank you."

