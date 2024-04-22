Aayush Sharma SLAMS Trolls Calling Wife Arpita Khan Dark-Skinned: 'Agar Aap Saawle Hai Toh...' (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who is busy with the promotions of his much-awaited film Ruslaan, has reacted to hateful comments his wife Arpita Khan receives on social media. He defended Arpita and heaped praise on her for her commendable attitude against trolls.

In one of his recent interviews, Aayush stated that Arpita is unfazed by those who comment on her skin colour. During an interaction with Siddhartyh Kanan, he said, "Kayi log unke rang ke baare main opinion dete hain aur woh mujhe bohot hassi ka topic lagta hai. Hindustan ki jo zyada tar pratishat janta hai, unka rang kya hai? Sab gore hain? Main Himachal se hoon iss liye mera rang gora hai. Aur agar aap dark ya saawle rang ke hain toh usme galat kya hai?"

Slamming those who often troll Arpita, Aayush further said, "Kis baat ke liye ek skin colour ke peeche log haath dho ke pad jaate hain? Kyu? Sochne ki baat hai, hum log yahan bolte hain ‘Black Lives Matter’ America main. Aur yahan pe khud ke logo ka hi rang ka mazaak uda rahe hain."

"Unka jo rang hai voh unka rang hai. Aapko nahi dekhna aap mat dekhiye. Kisne aapko roka hai? Kisne aapko bola hai zabardasti dekhne ke liye? Yeh bhi aata hai mujhe ki tum gym jaate ho isko gym kyu nahi leke jaate? Arre unka mann," the actor stated.

Take a look at his video here:

Aayush added that he is proud of her as she lives her life the way she wants to and is clear-headed about it.

Meanwhile, in Ruslaan, the actor is set to showcase his never-seen-before action avatar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malavade, and others in key roles. It also boasts of a special cameo by Suniel Shetty.

Directed by Karan Butani, the film is all set to hit the big screens on April 26.

