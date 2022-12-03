Aashiqana 2 fame Nirisha Basnett says, 'My dream to come on the posters has come true'

Nirisha Basnett | Pic: Instagram/nirisha.basnett

Nepali actress Nirisha Basnett is currently seen in the web series Aashiqana 2. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

When asked if she agrees with the saying out of sight is out of mind, Nirisha says, “This is absolutely true. That’s why it’s called ‘showbiz’. One can’t be in this industry and expect fame and attention to not come by easily but . It’s naturally tagged along. I don’t take it as a pressure because I honestly enjoy it. But the pressure comes when you work on something and the anticipation starts. You worry about everything, from getting it released, doing the right PR and eventually the audience liking it. In the TV world, it’s called good TRP and in cinema, it’s called a blockbuster.”

The actress is aware of what people like to see when it comes to actors and their social media handles. “What I have really noticed is that people tend to indulge a lot in news related to dating and lives and also their next release. If I follow any celebrity, then I would be more interested in his/her lifestyle like eating habits and workout routines,” she explains.

The actress feels that good talent doesn't go unnoticed. “The audience never misses out on good actors. They appreciate and applaud and make sure that the actor is aware of it. As an actor, while our ultimate goal is to please the audience, we need to first pave our way to them. That’s possible only if we first grab the attention of casting directors, producers and directors which is the initial step and indeed a herculean task,” she avers.

On a parting note she reveals that she is satisfied with the way her career has shaped up so far. “I am 100 per cent satisfied and very grateful that I have a great show in hand. I have a great tuning with everyone, right from the co-actors to the producers to everyone on set. My character Jia is one of the prominent ones. My dream to come on the posters has come true. And to top it off, the show is loved by many and it’s one of the most viewed shows in all of Indian streaming platforms. I get to live my dream every day and this has given me more motivation to be a better actor and hope to be a part of bigger shows because although I have everything going well, I can’t pause. I have to keep pushing myself because the sky’s the limit,” she signs off.