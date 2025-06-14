Aamir Khan Starrer Sitaare Zameen Par Not Yet Certified, Facing An Issue With CBFC: Report

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The actor will be back on the big screens after a gap of three years. His last release was Laal Singh Chaddha whch had failed to make a mark at the box office. The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par has left a mark, but the songs have failed to create a good pre-release buzz. Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Hungama states that the film is not yet certified as CBFC is asking for two cuts, and Aamir is not accepting it.

A source told the portal, “The CBFC has asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director R S Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate.”

“With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir now plans to once again meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday and put forward his point of view. Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open. As per rules, cinemas can’t sell tickets in the absence of a censor certificate,” the source added. Well, it is not known what cuts the CBFC has asked for.

Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date

Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release on June 20, 2025. The film is just six days away from its release. So, let’s hope that the issue is solved and the movie is certified soon.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones which was released in 2018.