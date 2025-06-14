 Aamir Khan Starrer Sitaare Zameen Par Not Yet Certified, Facing An Issue With CBFC: Report
Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release on June 20, 2025. But, reportedly, the movie is not yet certified as it is facing an issue with the CBFC. According to a report, CBFC has asked for two cuts in the film, but Aamir is not ready to accept it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The actor will be back on the big screens after a gap of three years. His last release was Laal Singh Chaddha whch had failed to make a mark at the box office. The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par has left a mark, but the songs have failed to create a good pre-release buzz. Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Hungama states that the film is not yet certified as CBFC is asking for two cuts, and Aamir is not accepting it.

A source told the portal, “The CBFC has asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director R S Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date

Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release on June 20, 2025. The film is just six days away from its release. So, let’s hope that the issue is solved and the movie is certified soon.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones which was released in 2018.

