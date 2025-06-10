 Sitaare Zameen Par Early Reviews: 'Made Us Cry', Aamir Khan's Film Gets Positive Reactions From Audience After A Special Screening (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSitaare Zameen Par Early Reviews: 'Made Us Cry', Aamir Khan's Film Gets Positive Reactions From Audience After A Special Screening (Watch)

Sitaare Zameen Par Early Reviews: 'Made Us Cry', Aamir Khan's Film Gets Positive Reactions From Audience After A Special Screening (Watch)

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on June 20, 2025. Recently, a special screening of the film was organised, and after the screening, Aamir met with the audience to get their feedback. Well, the movie has impressed one and all, and they can't stop praising it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image

After Housefull 5, now everyone is looking forward to Aamir Khan starrer Sitaree Zameen Par. The film's trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, but the songs have failed to make a strong mark. A video of Aamir Khan has made it to Reddit, in which we can see him interacting with the audience after a special screening, and everyone is praising the film.

A person says, "Taare Zameen Par ke baad ek bahot achchi film, bahot time ke baad aayi hai. Movies aayi hai beech mein, but this will change perceptions (After Taare Zameen Par, a good film has come after a long time. Movies came in between, but this will change perceptions)."

Aamir Khan taking audience feedback after Sitaare Zameen Par test screening
byu/Vivid-Weird15 inBollyBlindsNGossip

A lady says, "Very well, you have captured the message. Really appreciated." While discussing a scene, another lady from the audience says, "You made us cry at that time."

Read Also
Aamir Khan Says NO To Piracy, Urges Fans To Respect Hard Work Behind Sitaare Zameen Par: 'Will Hire...
article-image

Sudha Murty Praises Sitaare Zameen Par

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Well, even philanthropist and author Sudha Murty watched the film and praised it. Check out her video below...

Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date

Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release on June 20, 2025. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, and both Aamir and the actress will be seen on the big screens after a gap of three years.

Aamir Khan On Age Gap With Genelia Deshmukh

Interestingly, Genelia had romanced Aamir's nephew, Imran Khan, in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, and now, after 17 years, Genelia will be seen romancing Aamir. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor had opened up about the age gap between him and Genelira. He had said, "Ya, I know. That thought did come to me. But that was a long time ago. And ab Imran bhi kaafi meri age ka ho gaya hai."

Read Also
'Age Not Barrier Anymore': Aamir Khan Opens Up On Romancing 23-Years-Younger Genelia D'Souza In...
article-image

Sitaare Zameen Par Reviews

Now, early reviews of the film are positive. But, let's wait and watch what response Sitaare Zameen Par will get once it releases on June 20.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...