Sitaare Zameen Par Early Reviews: 'Made Us Cry', Aamir Khan's Film Gets Positive Reactions From Audience After A Special Screening (Watch)

After Housefull 5, now everyone is looking forward to Aamir Khan starrer Sitaree Zameen Par. The film's trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, but the songs have failed to make a strong mark. A video of Aamir Khan has made it to Reddit, in which we can see him interacting with the audience after a special screening, and everyone is praising the film.

A person says, "Taare Zameen Par ke baad ek bahot achchi film, bahot time ke baad aayi hai. Movies aayi hai beech mein, but this will change perceptions (After Taare Zameen Par, a good film has come after a long time. Movies came in between, but this will change perceptions)."

A lady says, "Very well, you have captured the message. Really appreciated." While discussing a scene, another lady from the audience says, "You made us cry at that time."

Sudha Murty Praises Sitaare Zameen Par

Well, even philanthropist and author Sudha Murty watched the film and praised it. Check out her video below...

Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date

Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release on June 20, 2025. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, and both Aamir and the actress will be seen on the big screens after a gap of three years.

Aamir Khan On Age Gap With Genelia Deshmukh

Interestingly, Genelia had romanced Aamir's nephew, Imran Khan, in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, and now, after 17 years, Genelia will be seen romancing Aamir. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor had opened up about the age gap between him and Genelira. He had said, "Ya, I know. That thought did come to me. But that was a long time ago. And ab Imran bhi kaafi meri age ka ho gaya hai."

Sitaare Zameen Par Reviews

Now, early reviews of the film are positive. But, let's wait and watch what response Sitaare Zameen Par will get once it releases on June 20.