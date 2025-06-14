'Have No Interest': Aamir Khan Says He Refused Dangal Release In Pakistan After Demand To Remove Indian Flag & National Anthem (VIDEO)

Photo via YouTube/Netflix India

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, recently revealed why his 2016 film Dangal was not released in Pakistan. The film, which starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, was based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his family.

Appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir revealed that Pakistan's censor board had asked for the removal of the Indian flag and national anthem, a demand he refused to comply with. "When Dangal was released, Disney was one of the producers; they presented it. Pakistan’s censor had asked them to remove the Indian flag and the Indian national anthem from the scene where Geeta Phogat wins a match. They said they won’t release this film unless this is done."

He added, "Within a second, I told them that our film will not be released in Pakistan. I did not want to think about it either. They said this might impact our business. I said, ‘I have no interest if somebody asks me to remove our national flag and national anthem. I do not want this."

About Dangal

Dangal starred Aparshakti Khurana, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim and late actress Suhani Bhatnagar.

Made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, the film became a massive box office success, grossing Rs 1,968–2,024 crore worldwide, and remains the only Indian film to surpass the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Along with Aamir, the film also features Genelia Deshmukh and ten newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar

The film is set to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025.