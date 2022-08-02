Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha: 'We never thought of Kareena Kapoor Khan initially due to her actual age'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for theatrical release and the world is talking about how much the film has to offer. From its songs to the music video, everything about the film has created curiosity among fans and the global audience.

But surprisingly, Kareena wasn’t the first choice to play Rupa in the film. In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, Aamir reveals that he and the director, Advait Chandan, were looking for a younger heroine during the casting process. “Advait and I were watching a video of a heroine and incidentally spotted Kareena in the same video. We both smiled and thought she would be perfect for the role of Rupa.”

“We never thought of Kareena initially due to her age but she has done a great job in the film. By far, it is her best performance according to me. She has grown as an actor since 3 Idiots and Talaash,” Aamir adds.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Aamir shares they Indianised the characters to them more relevant for the Indian audiences. “The girl’s character in the original film is complex and layered. However, we have beautifully changed to suit Indian sensibilities. I don’t want to reveal much about it, watch the film to experience it,” he gushes.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to seeing Aamir depict the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, and also stars Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is slated to be released on August 11.



