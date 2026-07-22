Aamir Khan Exits Ashneer Grover Biopic Due To Creative Differences With Director Rahul Mody; Shraddha Kapoor Stays On Board: Report

Aamir Khan Out Of Ashneer Grover Biopic | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly exited the upcoming biopic based on the life of entrepreneur and former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover due to alleged creative differences with director Rahul Mody. Earlier this year, reports claimed that Aamir had teamed up with debutant director Rahul Mody for the film, which generated significant buzz. It was also reported that Shraddha Kapoor, who is dating Rahul, had been cast as the female lead.

Aamir Khan Exits Ashneer Grover Biopic

However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama Aamir is no longer associated with the film. "Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways," the source claimed.

Shraddha Kapoor Still Part Of Film

Despite Aamir's reported exit, the project is said to be moving ahead with Rahul and Shraddha remaining committed. The report further stated that the makers are now looking to cast a relatively younger actor to play Grover, with discussions reportedly underway with two or three leading names. The final casting is expected to be locked soon.

An official confirmation regarding Aamir Khan's reported exit or the film's revised casting is still awaited from the makers.

The filming was expected to commence in March 2027 after Aamir completed his period drama with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.