Aamir Khan Announces His Next Production Sitaare Zameen Par, Shares Son Junaid's Debut Plans As Producer

Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday said he will star in and produce an upcoming feature film titled "Sitaare Zameen Par".

The 58-year-old actor shared some details about the project during a session at News18 India's "Amrit Ratna 2023" event here.

"I'm starring in and producing this film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of 'Taare Zameen Par'. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In 'Taare...' I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me," Aamir said.

"Taare Zameen Par" followed an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.

The superstar, who has been on an acting break since the release of his 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha", said he is currently busy with his production ventures.

"I'm doing 3 films as a producer. There is Laapata Ladies' directed by Kiran (Rao). It comes out on January 5. Another one with my son Junaid (Khan), and 'Lahore 1947' with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. I'm looking forward to them," he said.

"Laal Singh Chaddha", directed by Advait Chandan, was the official remake of Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump". The film had a dull run at the box office, following which Aamir had said that he would be taking a break from acting to focus on his family.

At the event, the actor also announced that his son Junaid Khan is making foray into the film industry as a producer.

"Like his grandfather (filmmaker Tahir Hussain), Junaid is joining films as a producer with 'Pritam Pyaare'. I'm a cameo in the film. And then he is acting in 'Maharaj'," he added.

Inspired by true events, "Maharaj" is set in the 1800s and centres on a regular man, journalist by profession, who takes on a powerful role-model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

