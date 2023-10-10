WATCH: Aamir Khan, Daughter Ira Open Up About Taking Therapy On World Mental Health Day

Today is World Mental Health Day, which is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and starting conversations about them. Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan recently sent out a video message about mental health issues.

Taking to Instagram, Ira and Aamir shared a video in which they asked people to take mental health issues seriously and consult the experts who can guide them better.

Aamir said in the video, "Maths seekhne ke liye hum school ya teacher ke paas jaate hain. Agar baal kataana ho to hum salon ya dukaan jaate hain jaha par wo insaan humaare baal kaatta hai jo us kaam mein trained hai," he says in the video.

He further said that there are many tasks that we cannot complete on our own and must enlist the assistance of a knowledgeable professional. He offered instances and stated that just as individuals seek the assistance of a carpenter for furniture work or a doctor when they are ill, persons seeking mental or emotional assistance should seek help from a mental health expert quickly and without hesitation.

The actor added, "Meri beti Ira aur main pichhle kai saal se therapy ka laabh utha rahe hain. Aur agar aapko lagta hai aap bhi maansik ya jazbaati takleefon se guzar rahe hain, to aap bhi kisi aise vyakti ko dhund sakte hai jo professional hai, trained hai, jo aapki madad kar sakta hai. Isme koi sharam nahi hai."

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has been working towards spreading awareness around mental health.

A few years ago, she founded Agatsu Foundation, which aims to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualisation.

In 2021, Ira announced the launch of this foundation through a social media post. In the video clip, she said, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out."

Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health.

Ira has been vocal about her mental health issues, and with 'Agatsu Foundation', she aimed to help the ones in need, especially during these tough times.