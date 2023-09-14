Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan To Marry Nupur Shikhare In Udaipur In January 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Nupur Shikhare soon. Almost a year after they got engaged, it has been reported that the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level and will get married in January 2024.

According to Bombay Times, Ira and Nupur will have a court wedding on January 3, 2024. They got engaged in a grand ceremony in September 2022 after dating for two years.

Reportedly, the couple has planned an elaborate three-day wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Aamir Khan has already begun planning for his daughter's big day.

Ira, 26, had earlier opened up about her plans of getting married and revealed why they chose the date January 3. "We know that we want to get married on January 3, but which year... we haven’t decided on that. January 3 is very special for us as that’s the date when we first kissed," she had said in an earlier earlier.

Nupur had proposed to the star kid during a cycling event. He is a fitness coach by profession and has trained celebrities like Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Ira and Nupur officially announced their relationship in 2020 and they often share loved-up pictures and romantic videos from their time together on Instagram.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. After his divorce from Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. They got separated in 2022.

Aamir's daughter stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea'. However, Ira has often made it clear that she does not want to become an actress.

