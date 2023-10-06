 WATCH: Is Aamir Khan ‘Drunk’ In This Viral Video? Netizens Think So
Aamir Khan made an appearance at the birthday celebration of photographer Avinash Gowariker in Mumbai.

Updated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who recently announced a break from acting, made an appearance at the birthday celebration of photographer Avinash Gowariker in Mumbai. Aamir sported a fresh look for the occasion, catching everyone's attention. He donned a stylish blue short kurta paired with dark blue pyjamas. What truly stood out was his new hairstyle— wavy hair parted in the middle, which he proudly showcased while posing for the paparazzi outside the event venue.

However, a viral video being circulated on social media has netizens calling Aamir Khan drunk as he is visibly struggling to stand and using the wall next to him for support. Check out the reactions below.

Aamir Khan is often recognized for his dedication to his craft, his commitment to meaningful storytelling, and his influence on Indian cinema. He is widely regarded as Mr. Perfectionist due to his meticulous approach to his roles and projects. He made his acting debut as a child actor in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) but gained widespread recognition with his leading role in the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). Many of Aamir Khan's films have been both critical and commercial successes. Some of his notable films include Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Dangal, and PK.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next production titled Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role, and it will be directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. This upcoming film brings together some of the most prominent creative talents of the century, promising an exciting project for Bollywood enthusiasts.

