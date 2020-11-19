Aamir Ali makes web debut with ‘Naxalbari’

Aamir Ali is all set to make web debut with Naxalbari, which revolves around the fight between the Indian government and naxalites. The trailer, which was recently unveiled, shows Aamir Ali wowing the audience with his appearance.

The actor known for his good looks, flamboyance and comic timing is seen as a sharp-suited gentleman on the show who seems to be a man of action and less words.

Without delving in more details about his new role, Aamir shares, “I play an industrialist who is a go-getter, headstrong and may appear to be insensitive to his surroundings. But what can be intriguing is you will never know the why behind what he does which makes it more interesting. I cannot talk much about it which takes away the mystery element. For that you have to watch the show. It is a show that was entirely shot in the peak of the pandemic and we are so proud of it and we hope to create a history.”

Aamir in a recent interview shared the show was offered to him during the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking about prepping for the character, Aamir says, “Everything about Keswani pushed me to work on myself harder. In the midst of Covid, I went and sat through my acting workshops to get this particular character right. It is something I have never done before and it wasn’t easy. This will be my first web show and I’m giving it all that I got, probably lot more,” he adds.