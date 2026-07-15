'Aagey Badho, Chutta Nahi Hai': Kunickaa Sadanand Hits Back At Troll For Calling Her 'Home Wrecker' Over Kumar Sanu Relationship

Kunickaa Sadanand Hits Back At 'Home Wrecker' Troll | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand recently gave a sharp response to a troll who called her a 'home wrecker' over her relationship with singer Kumar Sanu during the 1990s, when he was married to his wife Rita Bhattacharya. The actress responded to the criticism with her trademark wit and asked the user to move on.

Kunickaa Sadanand Hits Back At 'Home Wrecker' Troll

Reacting to the comment, Kunickaa did not hold back. She replied on X (formerly Twitter),"Arrey bhai, desh mein mujh se aur mere life se bade muddey chal rahein hain, and you are still engrossed and captivated by my beauty and brains. Chalo chalo aagey badho… chutta nahi hai bhai."

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The controversy began after Kunickaa shared her views on Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike amid protests by the CJP. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she wrote, "When the government stops listening, asking questions becomes even more essential. These questions aren't just about Mr. Sonam Wangchuk—they're about our democracy and every voice that rises for truth and justice. If those who speak the truth fall silent, then who will change the nation? What's your take? Be sure to share in the comments."

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Following her post, a user criticised the actress and called her a 'flop actor.' The user also shared a screenshot referring to her past association with Kumar Sanu and accused her of being a 'home wrecker' for allegedly being involved with the singer while he was still married.

Kunickaa was 27 when the affair began, and their relationship lasted six years, though they kept it private out of respect for Sanu’s family. She has always openly admitted to having a relationship with Kumar, which began while he was married but estranged from his wife, Rita Bhattacharya, and lasted for six years.

Even during her time on Bigg Boss 19, she spoke about it openly, reiterating that she has no regrets about being involved with him.