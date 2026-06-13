'I Didn't Speak Earlier...': After Kunickaa Sadanand, Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Nehal Chudasama Backs Pranit More's Apology In '₹370 Ki Biryani' Controversy

After Kunickaa Sadanand, Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Nehal Chudasama Backs Pranit More's Apology In '₹370 Ki Biryani' Controversy |

Amid the ongoing 'Rs. 370 ki biryani' controversy stemming from Pranit More's show, several fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestants have shared their views on the matter. While co-contestant Kunickaa Sadanand came out in support of Pranit, calling him a "good boy with right values," another contestant, Nehal Chudasama, stated that what happened was wrong but acknowledged that Pranit's apology was the "right" step.

Nehal revealed that she had remained silent on the issue because she wanted to wait and understand the situation fully before speaking out. She said, "Like many others, I was extremely uncomfortable watching that clip. The mindset behind those comments is exactly the kind of thinking I have always stood against and will continue to stand against." She added that anyone familiar with her journey knows that she has consistently spoken up against such mindsets.

Nehal maintained that what happened at Pranit's show was "wrong." However, referring to his apology, she added, "After watching Pranit's apology, I also believe that accountability is not just about calling out mistakes." She further explained that true accountability comes when someone genuinely reflects on their actions and takes responsibility for them.

In her statement, Nehal added, "Coming from a deeply patriarchal society, many people don't always understand the impact of their words until they are forced to confront them." She went on to say that there is a difference between someone who recognises their mistake and is remorseful, and someone who continues to glorify the same mindset.

Nehal further stated that while mistakes should have consequences, people should also be allowed the opportunity to grow and learn from them. Concluding her statement, she said, "I didn't speak earlier because I don't believe in rushing to join every pile-on. And I certainly don't believe in adding more stones to someone who is already being held accountable."

Earlier, Kunickaa Sadanand had publicly supported Pranit More after his apology. Calling him a "good boy, with right values," she wrote that "everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it." Kunickaa stated that crowd work and roasting can sometimes carry entertainers away when they see audiences reacting and laughing. She further said, "I hope ppl forgive you, and I also hope ppl change their attitude towards women/girls." Defending Pranit, she added that he was not the cause of a "generational mindset" but rather someone who had inherited it from years of objectification, and urged him to "stay strong, stay mindful."