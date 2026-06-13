Pranit More Apologises Over ₹370 Biryani Row; Kishwer Merchant, Shehbaz Badesha & Other Celebrities Support Him

Celebrities Support Pranit More | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Pranit More made headlines after a video from his show went viral on social media, in which a man joked that he felt entitled to physical intimacy because he spent Rs 370 on a chicken biryani while on a date with a girl. Pranit laughed at the guy's statement, and the comedian is facing a lot of backlash on social media.

On Saturday, he shared a video in which he apologised, and many celebrities like Kishwer Merchant, Shehbaz Badesha and others commented on the post and supported Pranit.

Kishwer commented, "Am sure people will forgive you, just be mindful and very careful of the content and crowdwork u do! Stay strong! (sic)."

Shehbaz wrote, "U r best bro galti maaf krne vale bade hote hai. u accepted thats great (sic)."

Sanuj Singh Sachdev commented, "Duniya mein bohut galat ho raha hai.. ye kuch bhi nahi hai. Ur intention was not to hurt anyone. I know its a thin line to make people laugh on ur jokes and encouraging something which is derogatory or insulting. Pull up ur socks and get back on the stage (sic)."

Check out the comments below...

Pranit More Apologises

In the video, Pranit said, "Jinko bhi iss wajah se hurt hua hai, un sabse main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere against ho rahi hain, uske liye main authorities ke saath co-operate bhi kar raha hoon. Main yehi request karna chahta hoon ki please mujhe ek chance do, main better insaan banke dikhaunga (I apologise to anyone who has been hurt by this. I am cooperating with the authorities regarding any legal proceedings being initiated against me. I just want to request that you please give me a chance, and I will become a better person)."

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Pranit has been approached for Netflix's upcoming show, Lock Up. However, there's no confirmation about it.