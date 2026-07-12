Jaan Kumar Sanu Hospitalised In Mumbai After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Shares Health Update

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday (July 12), the singer shared a video from his hospital bed and informed fans about his diagnosis with his trademark sense of humour.

Sharing the clip on social media, Jaan wrote, "China se aaya mera dost 🦇Covid ko salaam karo." He also joked about his hospital stay, adding, "Fit check - Wearing my favourite designer: Kokilaben. Checked in for: COVID from Wuhan."

Soon after the post went viral, fans and friends from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Television anchor Charul Malik commented, "Wish you a speedy recovery buddy ❤️ Take care."

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, has not shared further details about his health.

COVID-19 scare in Andhra Pradesh

His announcement comes at a time when fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to health officials, eight active cases have been detected in YSR Kadapa district in recent weeks, while two patients who had tested positive for the virus died during treatment.

In response, the Health Department has reportedly stepped up surveillance in the district by deploying rapid response teams and collecting samples from people in affected areas. Around 40 samples were collected, of which 18 have tested negative, while the remaining reports are awaited.

Officials have also sent samples to a laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing to identify the variant and study its transmission pattern. Following the recent cases, health authorities have issued a COVID-19 preparedness alert across Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities have urged people to stay calm while continuing to follow basic precautions, including maintaining hygiene, wearing masks in crowded places and seeking medical attention if they experience COVID-like symptoms.