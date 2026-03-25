Kunickaa Sadanand SLAMS AI-Generated Image Of Her With Kumar Sanu, Warns Of Legal Action: 'Sharam Karo; He Is Happily Married'

Kunickaa Sadanand Hits Back At Viral AI Image Of Her & Kumar Sanu | Photo Via X

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, recently seen in Bigg Boss 19, has always openly admitted to having a relationship with singer Kumar Sanu, which began while he was married but estranged from his wife, Rita Bhattacharya, and lasted for six years. Even during her time on Bigg Boss 19, she spoke about it openly, reiterating that she has no regrets about being involved with him. An AI-generated image of Kunickaa and Kumar is currently circulating on social media, showing them twinning in floral outfits and posing closely together.

Kunickaa Sadanand Hits Back At Viral AI Image Of Her & Kumar Sanu

Reacting to this, Kunickaa lashed out, asking how people can stop dragging Kumar or her personal life into such discussions. Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), the actress wrote, "Sharam karo! This man is happily married, and he has kids; you should also know he has personality rights given to him by the court; you will get into trouble for this. Stop dragging him or my personal life, fandom wars. Give the due respect to a person's rights. I’m reporting you for defamation; take this down."

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Kunickaa Sadanand On Affair With Kumar Sanu

Kunickaa was 27 when the affair began, and their relationship lasted six years, though they kept it private out of respect for Sanu’s family.

Kunickaa shared that she first met Kumar Sanu at a friend's house, where he had come for a recording session. Being a fan, she approached him, and they ended up talking about diet and fitness for over an hour. She recalled how Kumar Sanu had told her that his marriage was acrimonious and that his wife used to abuse him.

"I was like his wife and considered him like my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant," she told In an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Kunickaa also claimed that Kumar Sanu's wife, Rita Bhattacharya, eventually found out about the affair and retaliated by smashing her car with a hockey stick.