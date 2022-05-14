'Aadha Ishq is something that I have never done before,' reveals Gaurav Aroraa

Actor Gaurav Aroraa, who has been a popular model for years, started his acting career as Mahesh Bhatt’s blue-eyed boy with films like Love Games and Raaz Reboot. Later, he went on to web shows like Broken But Beautiful, Asur and now is currently seen in a romantic show Aadha Ishq alongside Aamna Sharif. The Free Press Journal caught up with Gaurav for an exclusive chat.

Talking about how his recent show Aadha Ishq happened to him, Gaurav shares, “While I was shooting Asur 2, which also streams on the same platform, I got a call from the casting team, and they offered me the show. Post that, I met the director Nandita Mehra and the producers. I was intrigued by the one-liner of the show that mother and daughter fall for the same man but in two different timelines. I was looking for an intense love story, and Aadha Ishq fits the bill for me. The show deals with the modern-day complexities of relationships with lots of twists and turns but with an old school treatment. I am sure people will be hooked throughout.”

When asked further whether doing love stories since the beginning of his career is his comfort zone, he explains, “I don’t believe in any such thing, while Aadha Ishq just released, my next show is Asur 2 where you will see me in entirely an opposite role. No one could have thought that I could do Asur 2 when the first season came. Earlier, I used to limit myself in my head about my strengths and weaknesses, but times have changed now. In all these years, I have only worked on my craft. I don’t keep any preconceived notions, and Aadha Ishq is something that I have never done before.”

Spilling the beans on how OTT has a realistic approach towards a certain genre or role, he avers, “I feel this is the reason that OTT sets apart from all the other mediums. It is more authentic and contemporary. It has stories that can’t be told in other formats. Earlier, we only had television and films, but with OTT emerging now, things have changed completely. It has filled the big void between TV and films.”

Gaurav shot Aadha Ishq in Kashmir in extreme cold. “Every year, there is a time in Kashmir that is extremely cold for the first 24 days, and we landed there on its very first day. We shot in -10 degrees, and it was quite tough. Everyone was wearing layers, and I was in a ganji! We all used to go and sit in front of the heater before and after the shot,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:01 AM IST