A controversial 2020: From Sushant Singh Rajput suicide to Kangana Ranaut's panga with Maharashtra government

Mumbai: This was the year Bollywood leapt from the entertainment section to top of the national news agenda with the grit and grime of political acrimony and crime tarnishing the glitter of the glamour industry that never really recovered from the suicide of one of its own - Sushant Singh Rajput.

From Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU at the beginning of the year and the traumatic fallout of Rajput's death to Kangana Ranaut's run-in with the Maharashtra government and a host of stars being questioned for their alleged use of drugs, the issues came flooding in. And the industry faced the brunt of the public's harsh scrutiny rather than the adoring gaze of fandom it was used to.

There were no new films as the coronavirus pandemic halted production and theatres closed down, but the Hindi film industry and its stars remained under a relentless spotlight that showed up its many faultlines. As Bollywood looked for bigger support in its fight against incessant vilification, actor-MP Jaya Bachchan spoke out in the Rajya Sabha about the negative spotlight and said she completely disagreed with those who termed the entertainment industry a gutter.