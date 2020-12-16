Diljit Dosanjh hits back at Kangana Ranaut for saying he has 'disappeared after inciting farmers'

This came hours after Knagana Ranaut took a fresh dig at Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh.

The 'Panga' actress had shared a video from the farmers' protest and tweeted in Hindi, "I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers, to make at least one video explaining to the farmers what they have to protest about. Both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers. Look at the state of the farmers and the country!"

In another tweet, she'd added, "When famous celebrities instigate innocents, incite incidents like the Shaheen Bagh unrest and farmers’ protest, shouldn’t there be an investigation into them or a case filed against them? Is there no punishment for taking part in such anti-national activities?"