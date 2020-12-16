Diljit Dosanjh hits back at Kangana Ranaut for saying he has 'disappeared after inciting farmers'

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has hit back Kangana Ranaut for accusing him of inciting violence by provoking farmers. Ranaut had taken a jibe at Priyanka Chopra and Dosanjh, saying that 'both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers'.
Reacting to a news article about Kangana's recent remarks over the ongoing farmers protests, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi, "Don’t even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Who made her the authority? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals."
This came hours after Knagana Ranaut took a fresh dig at Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh.
The 'Panga' actress had shared a video from the farmers' protest and tweeted in Hindi, "I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers, to make at least one video explaining to the farmers what they have to protest about. Both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers. Look at the state of the farmers and the country!"
In another tweet, she'd added, "When famous celebrities instigate innocents, incite incidents like the Shaheen Bagh unrest and farmers’ protest, shouldn’t there be an investigation into them or a case filed against them? Is there no punishment for taking part in such anti-national activities?"
In a subsequent tweet, Kangana held Chopra and Dosajhn responsible for their actions and wrote, "Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?"
For the uninitiated, Ranaut had unleashed her fury at ‘Fashion’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after the latter posted her reaction to the ongoing farmers' protest, in response to a tweet by Diljit Dosanjh.
