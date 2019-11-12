550th Guru Nanak Jayanti: Ranbir Kapoor gets surrounded by a crowd as he visits a Gurudwara in Ulhasnagar

On this auspiscious occassion of 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to seek blessings at a Gurudwara in Mumbai and as usual, a huge crowd of fans came out on the streets to greet him.
Today, Ranbir went out in white shirt and blue jeans to celebrate the occasion in a Gurudwara at Ulhasnagar, Mumbai. Meanwhile, all of his fans in and nearby the area came out and surrounded him. Some of his fan pages posted videos of him too, while he interacted with the fans.
On the work front, the actor is prepping up for his next project Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie will also star Rannbir's rumored girl-friend and actress Alia Bhatt.
