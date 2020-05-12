5 reasons why you can’t afford to miss the 2nd season of Walter Cruz’s Amazon Original series Homecoming

Offering more mysterious storyline, catchy narrative, brilliant suspense, and incredible starcast; Homecoming season 2 makes it a must watch series to binge-watch.

Walter Cruz continues to be an integral part of the Amazon Original Series Homecoming Season 2.

Following the trauma of the war and the Homecoming initiative, the humble soldier who thought he would benefit from the program now realizes the deceptiveness of the program, only if he could remember.

The International Amazon Original Series Amazon Original Series, Homecoming is set to launch on 22nd May, 2020.

Here are five reasons why you can’t afford to miss the 2nd season of Homecoming:

1) Created by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail

The critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series is directed by Mr. Robot creator, Sam Esmail known for his brilliant work. He makes it a perfect psychological thriller supported by excellent cinematography where every unsuspected turn gives you thrills!

2) Watch it for Janelle Monáe

Award winning actress Janelle Monae will be seen in a never seen before avatar capturing your attention to the tee. Janelle essays the role of a singer, songwriter, and an extremely talented actor named Monae. Her out of the world acting and stupendous dialogues will keep you hooked up till the end wanting for more. Get ready for an edgy ride with exceptionally talented actress.

3) Kyle Patrick Alvarez’s directorial

You won’t deny that no matter how good a story is, it definitely requires a good direction. And when its Keyle, you can sit back on your seat relaxing and expecting some great work coming in. From 13 Reasons Why, The Stanford Prison Experiment to C.O.G, Kyle is popularly known for giving us some best stories to binge-watch. The wait is worth the watch!

4) Show based on Gimlet Media’s Homecoming

For those who don’t know, the show is a rendition of a mega popular podcast by Gimlet Media under the same name; interestingly podcast is made up of audio clips—scraps of interview tapes, phone calls. It brings up very pertinent moral questions that most shows don’t bring out.

5) Gritty & mysterious storyline

The trailer of the second absolutely makes us realize how the upcoming season will take us deep down the roots of the Homecoming initiative. However, let’s admit that all of us want to know what is the ‘New Mystery'. Hold on to your patience intact till 22nd May to watch the show.

Watch the official trailer for Homecoming Season 2 below: