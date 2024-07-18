5 Reasons Why Hindi Cinema Is Failing In Horror Genre

Indian cinema is known for its vibrant storyline and plot, in different genres like adventure, romance, action, and comedy. Still, there has been a decline in its ability to create impactful horror films. The genre evolved from Bollywood's remarkable horror films in the 70s by the Ramsay Brothers to Maddock now creating its Supernatural Universe.

The genre holds the power to captivate audiences with chilling narratives and spine-tingling scares. However, in today’s evolving times, Bollywood films have been faltering, and there are many reasons for the downfall.

Lack of Innovative Story Line: Bollywood runs on the formula of spicy romance and action, and it often lacks the vision of creating an original or authentic storyline for Horror films. You might witness the repetitive narrative and addition of clichés, and jump scares in many films like Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darna Mana Hai, Raaz 3, Ghost Stories but they lack the approach of horror.

You might find these films a bit funny rather than being scary. Many Bollywood films have failed to offer new and interesting narratives that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Under-Par Execution: There are many talented actors like Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, and Vicky Kaushal, who have tried their hands in horror to explore the genre, but it’s also the execution element of the horror films that impacts the story visually. You might have the right script, the actors, or the even experts to make the film, but the timing and execution of perfect sound, special effects, and on-point scares have failed to evoke fear and suspense in the film.

Stereotypical Horror Stories: From vengeful spirits to familiar themes of haunted houses, the stories keep revolving around a stereotypical plot that has emerged in killing the vibe of suspense and authenticity of horror films.

Psychological Depth In Story: An audience can be at the edge of their seats as they delve deep into the story and its horror effects. However, many Bollywood horror movies focus more on scaring audiences with visuals, and unreal characters that are loaded with prosthetic makeup that declines the chances to explore its psychological connection in creating an unforgettable experience.

Read Also Four must-watch short horror films on YouTube

Bollywood vs International Cinema: If we draw a comparison of horror films with international cinema, it feels that Bollywood lacks a lot of potential. Hollywood has set its supremacy of horror storytelling with films like IT, The Conjuring, Hereditary, The Nun, Insidious, Saw, and more.

Despite horror movies diminishing its mark in Bollywood, the filmmakers are still trying hard to get the horror genre to reclaim its position in Indian cinema with franchises such as Stree 3, Raaz 3, 1920: Horror of the Hearts, and more.