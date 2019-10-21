3 Looks in a day: Take quirky fashion cues from Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has a quirky sense of style that can never go unnoticed. He is unapologetic when it comes to his fashion and we can say that he is a style icon in every way. The actor always grabs eyeballs on red carpets with his vivid sense of style. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh made three appearances and it’s safe to say that all three looks were absolutely different and offbeat.
Starting with Franck Muller brand store launch event Ranveer Singh donned a Sahil Aneja classic grey houndstooth suit like a boss and added touch of neon with an overcoat. The black and white Gaurav Gupta shoes, red shades and retro hairdo really added more charm to his look.
Moving forward, the actor walked the ramp for his childhood friend Simone Khambatta at The Wedding Junction on Saturday night. Dressed in all white paired up with an embellished jacket and bucket hat, Ranveer was seen dancing on the ramp on the glamourous occasion.
Lastly, Ranveer Singh ended the night at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019. He wore Franck Muller Gucci Fall 2019 collection and the classic red suit was to die for. The actor rounded up his look with a stick, earrings, black boots and a beret. All in all, his look absolutely stunned everyone.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan‘s ’83. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.
