3 Looks in a day: Take quirky fashion cues from Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has a quirky sense of style that can never go unnoticed. He is unapologetic when it comes to his fashion and we can say that he is a style icon in every way. The actor always grabs eyeballs on red carpets with his vivid sense of style. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh made three appearances and it’s safe to say that all three looks were absolutely different and offbeat.

Starting with Franck Muller brand store launch event Ranveer Singh donned a Sahil Aneja classic grey houndstooth suit like a boss and added touch of neon with an overcoat. The black and white Gaurav Gupta shoes, red shades and retro hairdo really added more charm to his look.