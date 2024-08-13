25 Years Of Taal: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Shot Ramta Jogi Without Rehearsal After Farah Khan Stepped Down As Choreographer

Actor Anil Kapoor celebrated 25 years of Taal on Tuesday (August 13) and shared several anecdotes from the shoot of the film. The actor had received several awards for playing the supporting role of Vikrant Kapoor in the Subhash Ghai directorial.

Anil shared several stills from the film which he called a 'cinematic masterpiece'. "25 years ago, I had the privilege of being a part of a cinematic masterpiece that still resonates with audiences today - ‘Taal’. My portrayal of Vikrant Kapoor was an unforgettable moment in my career, and I’m forever grateful to Subhash Ghai for believing in me."

He further mentioned that he shot for the song Ramta Jogi without any rehearsals. "Ramta Jogi is one of my favourite songs from the film but what makes it truly special is the incredible story behind it - Farah Khan was originally supposed to choreograph the song, but she opted out at the last minute! Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, stepped in just a night before the shoot at Filmistan. And I, being the enthusiastic actor I am, did the song with no rehearsals at all."

"Working alongside the phenomenal dancer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was a thrill in itself! And to top it all off, ‘Taal’ swept all the major awards for me as the best supporting actor that year, including Filmfare, Zee, IIFA, and Screen Awards! It was a truly humbling experience. Here’s to many more years of music, dance, and drama! #25YearsOfTaal," he concluded his note.

Taal also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri, Mita Vashisht, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. He was also a part of Divya Khosla's Savi. He will next be seen in Suresh Triveni's Subedaar. The project revolves around the life of Anil's Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.