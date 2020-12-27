2020 wrap up: From Rishi Kapoor to Sushant Singh Rajput, stalwarts Bollywood bid adieu to

"The connections we make in the course of a life – may be that’s what heaven is,” said Fred Rogers.

It’s reassuring to be told this because the talents I am going to write about have connected with millions, including me, before their demise. They have drawn laughs and tears, made us appreciate their art and become an inseparable part of our memories.

The first casualty of the grim reaper this year was 1950s teardrop, actress Nimmi (February 18, 1933 — March 25, 2020). I met Nimmi for the first time during my six-month-long vacation post my ISC exams through the matinee shows I saw of old black and white films (Barsaat, Amar, Udan Khatola). Despite being pitted against the Venus of Hindi cinema, Madhubala, in Amar, Nimmi held her own with her waifish charm, unruly hair and wide, expressive eyes.

Years later, I remember descending on the retired actress’ Worli bungalow without prior intimation and Nimmi shooing me away because she was frying bhajiyas and was in no state to receive me. But we met the next day by appointment and she was grace personified. The olde world charmer said with ada: ‘There is poetry in Mumbai’s ocean.’

The hugely talented Irrfan Khan had no appointment with death at such a young age, but cancer caught up with him (January 6, 1967 — April 29, 2020). I have interviewed Irrfan Khan for a daily newspaper and his frankspeak held me as captive as his performances in Namesake, The Lunch Box, Piku, Hindi Medium. His enormous eyes were amongst the most eloquent I have seen onscreen.