2020 has been a professionally fulfilling year for Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is glad to have survived 2020, which turned out to be a fulfilling year for her, at least professionally. Looking back at 2020 that saw people battling a pandemic, Jacqueline said: "2020 has been a roller coaster ride, a year with so much happening globally. However, we have all survived and I'm glad all of us are up and running to do our best."

Even though there was lockdown since March, she tried to be at her "productive best and make the most of every opportunity". "The year has been fulfilling professionally for me with the back-to-back project announcements and post the unlock there has hardly been a day for rest. I have enjoyed each day of work thoroughly," said the actress, who had shot a music video with superstar Salman Khan during lockdown.

Stepping into 2021, her resolution for the new year is to be happy and positive. "The coming year seems like pretty much the same in terms of shoot schedules, which means it'll be hectic, but I am looking forward to the year and never wish to stop working, I would rather prefer to hop from one set to another than be deprived of the joy of shooting," she said. Her upcoming projects are "Bachchan Pandey", "Bhoot Police", "Cirkus" and "Kick 2".