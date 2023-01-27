₹200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel to Dubai

Jacqueline Fernandez | File

Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted permission to actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai to attend a conference, reports from ANI stated.

Fernandez on Wednesday filed an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30 to attend Pepsico India Conference.

The actress has been prohibited from leaving the country after she was named in the charge sheet as one of the accused by the ED in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

